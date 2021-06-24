Answer some this or that questions and we'll reveal which BLACKPINK maknae member is your soulmate

Is your soulmate Lisa or Rosé? Well, take the quiz to find out now.

BLACKPINK is one of the biggest and most influential girl groups out there. The talented girls made their debut on August 8, 2016, with their single album Square One, which featured 'Whistle' and 'Boombayah', their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively. This year they complete five years in the industry and will release a special film, BLACKPINK The Movie to commemorate the occasion!

BLACKPINK is composed of four members - visual and vocalist Jisoo, center and rapper Jennie, golden-voiced vocalist Rosé and dancer and maknae Lisa! BLACKPINK's previous docu-series, Light Up The Sky gave us a glimpse of the group's amazing bond and friendship, especially the equation shared between the group's maknae members Lisa and Rosé. The talented girls revealed that during their trainee days they relied on each other for support, sharing their fears and worries and even hung out with each other. Since they came from different countries, they anchored one another emotionally and took care of each other. Isn't Lisa and Rosé's friendship simply beautiful?

But have you wondered which maknae member is actually your soulmate? Is it the dancing queen Lisa or the golden-voice songstress Rosé? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal which BLACKPINK maknae member is your soul mate! Sounds, simple? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

