Answer some this or that questions and we'll reveal which GOT7 maknae member is your soulmate

One of the coolest friendships in the K-pop industry is that of between GOT7's maknaes BamBam and Yugyeom! The handsome and talented maknaes started their journey together with GOT7 and seven years down the line their friendship is as thick as ever! Such solid is their bond that despite not being in the same agency anymore, their paths are well connected.

BamBam has signed an exclusive contract with Abyss Company and Yugyeom is affiliated with Jay Park's AOMG. The maknae line also released their solo debut albums within a span of just a few days! BamBam released riBBon on June 15, which consists of seven unique and diverse tracks, accompanied by the delightful and pleasing title track of the same name. While on the other hand, Yugyeom released his solo mini-album Point Of View: U on June 17 which also features seven beautiful tracks, accompanied by the dark and cinematic title track, All Your Fault. That's not all, BamBam and Yugyeom even did the 'GOT7 sign' in their ending fairy pose, almost as if they were soulmates.

But have you wondered which maknae member is your soulmate? Is it the Human Vitamin and extroverted BamBam or is the sweet and shy Yugyeom? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. All you have to do is answer a few this or that questions and we will reveal which GOT7 maknae member is your soulmate. Sounds simple? Then what are you waiting for?