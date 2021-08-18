Answer some 'This or That' questions and we'll reveal which Kdrama you should recommend to your friend

K-dramas are fun and what's better is K-dramas with your best friends! The joy of watching K-dramas is multifold when you can binge-watch your favourite K-dramas with your best buddies!

There is no genre that K-dramas cannot ace, and friendship-centric K-dramas are a world of their own! Some of our favourite dramas that impart priceless lessons on friendship, brotherhood/sisterhood and togetherness are the iconic 'Reply Series', 'Hospital Playlist', 'School Series', 'Welcome to Waikiki 1 and 2', 'Sassy, Go Go (Cheer Up!)', 'Dear My Friends', 'Boys Over Flowers', 'Fight For My Way' and 'Hello My Twenties' to name a few from the oyster of K-dramas we have.

But, have you wondered which friendship centric K-drama you should recommend to your best friend? Well, answer a few 'This or That' questions and we will recommend Kdrama you should recommend to your friend. Sounds, easy? Well, take the quiz to find out.

Take the quiz below:

