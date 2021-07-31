Answer some 'This or That' questions and we'll reveal which Kpop song you can dedicate to your friend

Happy Friendship Day! Well, almost, we are only a couple of hours away from celebrating international friendship's day, which falls on the first Sunday of August every year. It is a day when you write sweet messages for your friends and dedicate beautiful songs to them, reminding them that you truly cherish them in your life. Friendships are very integral in the K-pop world as well.

Since K-pop idols start off their careers at a very young age, away from their families, training to be a 'K-pop star', these idols find solace and comfort in their friends, who form an integral part of their lives. Some famous friendships in the K-pop industry include - BTS' Jimin and V also known as VMin by friends, GOT7's BamBam and Yugyeom, Red Velvet's Wendy and Seulgi, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosé or you have famous friends' groups like the 'Wooga Squad' consisting of BTS' V, Park Seo Joon, Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Sik and Peakboy or the 'Padding Squad' consisting of BTS' Jimin, EXO's Kai, SHINee's Taemin and Ha Sungwoon.

Want to dedicate a sweet K-pop song to your friend? Well, we have got you covered. Answer a few 'this or that' questions and we will reveal which K-pop song you can dedicate to your best friend. But there is a twist! You have to answer the questions putting yourself in your friend's shoes and imagining, what would they answer. Sounds fun? Well, what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS members are having a summer party in the new Butter: Epilogue Film; Watch NOW

What song did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.