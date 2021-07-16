Answer some this or that questions & we'll reveal what ministry each BTS member will take

Find out what kind of 'ministers' BTS members will make! Take the quiz now.

In their 'almost' decade long career, BTS members have achieved innumerable awards and accolades, that people can only dream of achieving in their lifetime. There are very few things that BTS members are yet to achieve, and the thing that tops our list would definitely be a 'Bangtan Nation'! Think about this, a country specially dedicated to BTS and their fandom, ARMY!

In a faraway land, 'Bangtan Nation' prospers under the rule of President RM and the rest of the BTS members. We will have purple coloured currency and a national flag with BTS and ARMY logos on it! 'Spring Day' is undoubtedly our national song and Borahae, Bangtan Nation's official language. It is a pipe dream for sure! But, have you wondered what 'ministry' will each BTS member take? Well, answer a few this or that questions and we will reveal what 'ministry role' suits each BTS member! Sounds good? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz now:

Meanwhile, BTS will be joining the ‘Global Citizen Live’ 24-hour special. The event will be a 24-hour run starting on September 24 broadcasted live through various channels in multiple cities across six continents. BTS will be joining the likes of Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and many others.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Make some interesting choices & we'll reveal which BTS member's photocard you will get

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Big Hit Music

Share your comment ×