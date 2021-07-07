  1. Home
Answer some this or that questions & we'll reveal which BTS x Ed Sheeran collab do you secretly like

Is it Make It Right or Permission To Dance? Take the quiz now.
July 7, 2021
BTS members posing for the concept photo of Butter. BTS members posing for the concept photo of Butter (Pic credit - BigHit Music)
We are 2 days away from a BTS comeback! Let that sink in. The talented septet confirmed their special collaboration with Ed Sheeran, their second song together, after the soothing and melodious 2019 track, Make It Right! BTS will release a new special Butter album on July 9 which will include Butter and a brand new track called Permission to Dance that will get your 'heart pumping'.

On July 6, BTS released the first teaser video for Permission To Dance. The Bangtan boys channelled their inner 'cow boys' as they showed us a brief sneak peek into what we can expect out of their new song. The song also channelled Airplane Pt 2 vibes and seems like a fun, groovy dance track, the perfect fit to drive away the pandemic blues. But have you wondered which BTS x Ed Sheeran collab track do you secretly like? Is it the melodious Make it Right or the picturesque Permission To Dance. Well, allow us to help you. Answer a few simple 'This or That' questions and we will reveal which Ed Sheeran collab song do you secretly vibe to.

Take the quiz below:

Meanwhile, Naver NOW  to air a special show called 'A Butterful Getaway with BTS' on July 9, following the release of their single CD Butter on the same day! The group will perform their new song Permission To Dance for the first time on the show. We are pumped for this special release! Butter special CD drops on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

ALSO READ: BTS members CONFIRM their second collab with Ed Sheeran; Unveil the exclusive tracklist for Butter special CD

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When is Butter special album releasing?
Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Credits :Big Hit Music

