Answer some questions and we’ll guess which BTS member will be by your side in case of a zombie apocalypse

Comprising seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS debuted in 2013. Since 2015, the group has been starring in a variety web series, ‘Run BTS!’. Each episode sees the members playing games or participating in a multitude of fun challenges, secret missions, and different activities. While the series has produced many iconic episodes, a fan favourite remains Episode 25, ‘BTS vs. Zombies’, which saw the group fighting off a zombie attack at a theme park, while simultaneously solving puzzles and navigating an obstacle course.

Even though the majority of BTS might have been terrified in the process, it was well established that every member would be a worthy partner in case of a zombie apocalypse.

Have you always wondered which BTS member would be by your side in case of a zombie apocalypse? Answer a few simple questions to find out which BTS member is going to be part of your dream team!

Take the quiz, below:

