Answer some questions and we will reveal which K pop girl group you will have a sleepover with

Have you ever dreamt of a fun sleepover with your favourite girl group? Well, take our fun quiz and find out your ideal slumber party mates!
83216 reads Mumbai Updated: March 19, 2021 04:08 pm
"Don't need Prince Charming, ain't got time for love (hey). Yeah, I'm just out here looking for some fun (hey). I love Myself, Dalla Dalla Yeah." These lyrics from ITZY's Dalla Dalla scream girl-power and self-love to me and I cannot help but groove to them. What makes K-pop girl groups different from other female artists? It is the way these girls carry themselves; strong, graceful and gorgeous, these women are taking over the world and won't settle for anything lesser than world domination! 

Have you ever dreamt of hanging out with your favourite girl group and enjoying a nice slumber party with them? Look no further, we have curated an amazing test with some of your favourite K-pop girl groups, some from gen 3 and some from gen 4. These girls are splendid vocalists, amazing rappers, fabulous dancers and breathtakingly beautiful. All you have to do is, answer some fun questions related to sleepovers, your favourite karaoke songs, midnight snacks, sleepover traditions and of course, the ideal fashion for your sleepover!  Sounds fun and easy? So what are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

You can take the amazing sleepover test below:

Which girl group did you get as your slumber party mates? Do you like and enjoy their music? Share your responses with Pinkvilla in the comments below. 

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

I got blackpink my favourite

Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Anonymous 7 hours ago

I got blackpink

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Yaay i got blackpink!!my fav<3

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Got blackpink my fav group

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Anonymous 1 day ago

Red velvet

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got itzy

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got Red velvet

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got twice and i hate them I want blackpink

Anonymous 1 day ago

blackpink

Anonymous 1 day ago

Itzy

Anonymous 1 day ago

I got Red Velvet, and I love their music!!!!!

Anonymous 1 day ago

TWICE

Anonymous 1 day ago

Blackpink

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got RED VELVET

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bp

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got TWICE. ❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

BLACKPINK

Anonymous 2 days ago

TwICE

Anonymous 2 days ago

Red velvet

Anonymous 2 days ago

Red velvet❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

Blackpink

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got ITZY

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got Red Velvet ,,, my fav girl group.

Anonymous 2 days ago

Blackpink

Anonymous 2 days ago

Bp

Anonymous 3 days ago

Yaaay......my fab TWICE❤️

Anonymous 3 days ago

Blackpink

Anonymous 3 days ago

I got Blackpink

Anonymous 3 days ago

I really like these types of quiz. Please make more