Answer some questions & we’ll guess which BLACKPINK member would love to accompany you to a music festival

Comprising four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, BLACKPINK debuted in 2016 with the single album ‘SQUARE ONE’, which included the tracks ‘WHISTLE’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’. The highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK’s 2020 release, ‘THE ALBUM’ became the first album by a Korean girl group to ever record over one 1 million sales.

In 2019, BLACKPINK recorded yet another ‘first’, when they became the first female K-pop group to perform at the 2019 Coachella Festival. The girl group’s set at the annual music and arts festival’s 2019 edition was met with favourable reviews by critics and fans alike. Have you ever dreamed about attending a music festival and enjoying with BLACKPINK by your side? Answer a few simple questions to find out which BLACKPINK member would love to accompany you!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Work Later, Drink Now’s Lee Sun Bin & Our Beloved Summer’s Lee Jun Hyuk to star in audio film ‘Reverse’