Answer some questions & we will reveal which K pop boy group you will partner with to survive a zombie attack

Which K-pop boy group are your ideal mates in a zombie apocalypse? Well, take our fun quiz and find out!
54164 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 12:06 am
Answer some questions & we will reveal which K pop boy group you will partner with to survive a zombie attack
Do you remember that super-hilarious Run BTS episode that involved a zombie attack? Easily one of the best and funniest Run BTS episodes, we witnessed how BTS members were randomly attacked by zombies and they had to hustle their way forward to survive the zombie attack! In times like these, we have also witnessed the survival threshold of each member. So, we know Jungkook can easily punch down multiple zombies while on a train to Busan, Jimin and Taehyung, being the soulmates they are will stick together! RM will use his sharp mind to devise a formidable plan of attack, Suga will yell at the zombie for scaring his Hyung Jin! J-Hope will be shocked and would just hope to make out alive at the end of the day!

Now Imagine, hypothetically, we were under a zombie attack today and you could partner with one K-pop boy group? Which group would you choose? Will you choose the tough and experienced Gen 3 boy groups or the young, wild and free, Gen 4 groups. It is a battle between the hyungs versus the maknaes, sunbaes versus the hoobaes, who do you think will partner with you to survive the ultimate zombie apocalypse? Find out now! All you have to do is answer some important questions related to the ultimate zombie attack survival guide and find out which group you will partner with! Sounds easy and fun? Then, what are you waiting for? Take our fun quiz now!

Take our zombie survival challenge below:

ALSO READ: Ever wondered which BTS song the Bangtan boys would dedicate to you? Take this fun QUIZ to find out

What are your test results? Did you get a Gen 3 boy group or a Gen 4 boy group? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Getty Images,InstagramBig Hit Entertainment

Anonymous 4 hours ago

I got bts~~

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Bts

Anonymous 17 hours ago

I got bts

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Nevermind the zombie apocalypse...BTS are who I survive daily life with!

Anonymous 1 day ago

Got txt. Don't know much abt dem but lov dis kind of quiz. Plz make more!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

EXO❤️

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got Bts

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got bts :)

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got bts

Anonymous 2 days ago

Me it whas BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

SKSKKD I GOT ATEEZ ATINYSSSSSSSS

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I didn't understand the 5th question but.. I got BTS so I am happy XD

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got bts my first love

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS♡

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS LOVE YOU BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got bts

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS as my mates ....I'm so happy...Hurrah!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I GOT BTS AS MY MATES....I'M HAPPY...

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS! My First and Last Love!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Got bts like I should!!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got got7 got7 forever!!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yayyy!!! I got bts my no 1 favorite kpop group. We'll survive the zombie apocalypse together

Anonymous 2 days ago

I git BTS! I was actually hoping to get BTS and I really did!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got got7!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got my love BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

Got7

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS they are my favorite

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yeah.. Bts

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS my actual bias

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got bts !!! my 1 true love !!

Anonymous 2 days ago

Yay!!!! Got BTS... So happy!

Anonymous 2 days ago

I got BTS

Anonymous 2 days ago

BTS baby!! My bias group