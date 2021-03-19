Answer some questions & we will reveal which K pop boy group you will partner with to survive a zombie attack
Do you remember that super-hilarious Run BTS episode that involved a zombie attack? Easily one of the best and funniest Run BTS episodes, we witnessed how BTS members were randomly attacked by zombies and they had to hustle their way forward to survive the zombie attack! In times like these, we have also witnessed the survival threshold of each member. So, we know Jungkook can easily punch down multiple zombies while on a train to Busan, Jimin and Taehyung, being the soulmates they are will stick together! RM will use his sharp mind to devise a formidable plan of attack, Suga will yell at the zombie for scaring his Hyung Jin! J-Hope will be shocked and would just hope to make out alive at the end of the day!
Now Imagine, hypothetically, we were under a zombie attack today and you could partner with one K-pop boy group? Which group would you choose? Will you choose the tough and experienced Gen 3 boy groups or the young, wild and free, Gen 4 groups. It is a battle between the hyungs versus the maknaes, sunbaes versus the hoobaes, who do you think will partner with you to survive the ultimate zombie apocalypse? Find out now! All you have to do is answer some important questions related to the ultimate zombie attack survival guide and find out which group you will partner with! Sounds easy and fun? Then, what are you waiting for? Take our fun quiz now!
Take our zombie survival challenge below:
What are your test results? Did you get a Gen 3 boy group or a Gen 4 boy group? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
I got bts~~
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Bts
Anonymous 17 hours ago
I got bts
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Nevermind the zombie apocalypse...BTS are who I survive daily life with!
Anonymous 1 day ago
Got txt. Don't know much abt dem but lov dis kind of quiz. Plz make more!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
EXO❤️
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got Bts
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got bts :)
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got bts
Anonymous 2 days ago
Me it whas BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
SKSKKD I GOT ATEEZ ATINYSSSSSSSS
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I didn't understand the 5th question but.. I got BTS so I am happy XD
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got bts my first love
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS♡
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS LOVE YOU BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got bts
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS as my mates ....I'm so happy...Hurrah!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I GOT BTS AS MY MATES....I'M HAPPY...
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS! My First and Last Love!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Got bts like I should!!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got got7 got7 forever!!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yayyy!!! I got bts my no 1 favorite kpop group. We'll survive the zombie apocalypse together
Anonymous 2 days ago
I git BTS! I was actually hoping to get BTS and I really did!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got got7!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got my love BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
Got7
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS they are my favorite
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yeah.. Bts
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS my actual bias
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got bts !!! my 1 true love !!
Anonymous 2 days ago
Yay!!!! Got BTS... So happy!
Anonymous 2 days ago
I got BTS
Anonymous 2 days ago
BTS baby!! My bias group