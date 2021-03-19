Answer some questions & we will reveal which K pop boy group you will partner with to survive a zombie attack

Which K-pop boy group are your ideal mates in a zombie apocalypse? Well, take our fun quiz and find out!

Do you remember that super-hilarious Run BTS episode that involved a zombie attack? Easily one of the best and funniest Run BTS episodes, we witnessed how BTS members were randomly attacked by zombies and they had to hustle their way forward to survive the zombie attack! In times like these, we have also witnessed the survival threshold of each member. So, we know Jungkook can easily punch down multiple zombies while on a train to Busan, Jimin and Taehyung, being the soulmates they are will stick together! RM will use his sharp mind to devise a formidable plan of attack, Suga will yell at the zombie for scaring his Hyung Jin! J-Hope will be shocked and would just hope to make out alive at the end of the day!

Now Imagine, hypothetically, we were under a zombie attack today and you could partner with one K-pop boy group? Which group would you choose? Will you choose the tough and experienced Gen 3 boy groups or the young, wild and free, Gen 4 groups. It is a battle between the hyungs versus the maknaes, sunbaes versus the hoobaes, who do you think will partner with you to survive the ultimate zombie apocalypse? Find out now! All you have to do is answer some important questions related to the ultimate zombie attack survival guide and find out which group you will partner with! Sounds easy and fun? Then, what are you waiting for? Take our fun quiz now!

Take our zombie survival challenge below:

