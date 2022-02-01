Answer some questions & we'll reveal which BTS member you will celebrate Lunar New Year with

Happy Lunar New Year to everyone! The Korean New Year, also called as Seollal is a festival and national holiday commemorating the first day of the Korean calendar! One of the most important celebrations in South Korea, it usually lasts for 3 days - Korean New Year eve, Korean New Year (main day) and the day after Korean New Year.

Korean Seollal generally occurs in January or February on the second new moon after the winter solstice, usually between January 20 to February 20. This year, the zodiac animal of 2022 is the Tiger! The three-day holiday is used by many to return to their hometowns to visit their parents and other relatives, where they perform an ancestral ritual called 'charye'. People dress in Hanbok (Korean traditional wear), eat traditional food, play games and spend time with their loved ones!

While, BTS members are on an official holiday, spending the day with their loved ones, ARMYs for sure would love to celebrate this day with them right? Well, answer some fun questions about the Korean New Year celebrations and we will reveal which BTS member you will celebrate the day with! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

ALSO READ: BTS' V joins Cristiano Ronaldo & Kylie Jenner as the only 3 people in world to achieve THIS feat on Instagram

What are your results? Share with Pinkvilla in the comments below.