Answer some questions & we'll reveal which K Drama actor you will be stuck with on an island

On an island with your favourite K-drama Oppa? Let us tell you.

When we think of 'Hallyu Heartthrobs', a certain set of specific actors come to our mind and rightfully so! These 'heartthrobs have defined Korean entertainment and continue to do so. Handsome, charismatic, talented, generous, superstars are merely a few adjectives that can be used to describe these Hallyu stars and their insurmountable talent!

While we would have liked to include all our favourite actors, we have shortlisted four talented and gorgeous men, who have defined 'Hallyu' for us! Lee Min Ho, Lee Jong Suk, Park Seo Joon and Song Joong Ki. Lee Min Ho starred in The King Eternal Monarch, his grand comeback post return from the military and will star in Apple TV+ series Pachinko! Park Seo Joon starred in the heartwarming drama, Itaewon Class and is touted to star in MCU's Captain Marvel 2! Song Joong Ki headlined the legal-thriller, Vincenzo and is reviewing JTBC's new reincarnation drama and Lee Jong Suk who was serving in the military is considering the offer to star in the upcoming drama, The Big Mouth opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA!

Imagine, if you could be marooned on a deserted island with any of these Hallyu stars! How would you react? What would be your survival plan and which Hallyu heartthrob will give you company? Well, you have questions and we have answers! Answer a few tough questions and we will reveal your ideal island companion! Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Credits :News1

