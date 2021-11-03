Answer some random questions and we will tell you whether you are a fan of BTS' J-Hope or Hobi

We just want to state it loud and proud that we absolutely love our eternal sunshine boy 'J-Hope' in every avatar of his! It is no secret that BTS' duality is almost shocking considering how they can look like absolute greek gods ascended from heavenly skies when performing on stage to adorable, dorky boys in their 20s in their free time. It is mind-boggling in all honesty!

Jung Hoseok, BTS and ARMY's Eternal Sunshine, Happy Vitamin Pill, Dance Guru, Rapper par excellence, Underrated vocalist and amazing Hyung to the maknae line and Mickey is also, ARMY's beloved Hobi! Hobi adapted his official stage name to J-Hope because he loved the idea of spreading hope and positivity in the world and of course, we love his signature style 'I'm your Hope, you're my Hope, I'm J-Hope!'

However, there is one side of J-Hope every fan loves a little more, right? Well, to answer this burning question, you need to answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether you love BTS' J-Hope or Hobi! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

