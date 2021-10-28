Answer some random questions and we will tell you whether you are a fan of BTS' Jimin or Mochi

We just want to state it loud and proud that we absolutely love Jimin in every avatar of his! It is no secret that BTS' duality is almost shocking considering how they can look like absolute greek gods ascended from heavenly skies when performing on stage to adorable, dorky boys in their 20s in their free time. Honestly, it is mind-boggling!

Park Jimin, BTS' star performer, singer-songwriter, composer, the nicest friend anyone could have, animal lover, prince of hearts, a living legend and an idol for ages - Park Jimin is a blessing to the K-pop world! ARMYs call Jimin by many names including Jiminie, Mochi and Jimin-shi!

However, there is one side of Jimin every fan loves a little more, right? Well, to answer this burning question, you need to answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether you love BTS' Jimin or Mochi! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Dear Oppa: An Indian ARMY confesses her heartfelt feelings for BTS’ ‘angel’, Jimin

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.