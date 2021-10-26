Answer some random questions and we will tell you whether you are a fan of BTS' Jin or Jinnie

We just want to state it loud and proud that we absolutely love Jin in every avatar of his! It is no secret that BTS' duality is almost shocking considering how they can look like absolute greek gods ascended from heavenly skies when performing on stage to adorable, dorky boys in their 20s in their free time. Honestly, it is mind-boggling!

Kim Seokjin, BTS' oldest member, the best Hyung, singer-songwriter, performer, curator of dad jokes, amazing chef and of course, World Wide Handsome! Jin's real name is Kim Seokjin but he goes by his stage name Jin and of course, ARMYs lovingly call him Jinnie and Jinnu, well because we really love him!

However, there is one side of Jin every fan loves a little more, right? Well, to answer this burning question, you need to answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether you love BTS' Jin or Jinnie! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

You can take the quiz below:

