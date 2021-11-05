Answer some random questions and we will tell you whether you are a fan of BTS' Suga or Yoonie

We just want to state it loud and proud that we absolutely love our multi-hyphenated Suga in every avatar of his! It is no secret that BTS' duality is almost shocking considering how they can look like absolute greek gods ascended from heavenly skies when performing on stage to adorable, dorky boys in their 20s in their free time. It is mind-boggling in all honesty!

BTS' Suga, also known by his real name Min Yoongi is a multi-talented artist, producer, composer, rapper, singer-songwriter, performer, pianist, talented chef, reliable Hyung to BTS' maknae line members and his doggo Min Holly and just an adorable cat in his spare time! ARMYs love Suga for his amazing work ethic, his undeniable talent and his grounded personality. His "tsundere" personality has earned him many adorable nicknames including - Lil Meow Meow and Yoonie to name a few.

However, there is one side of Suga every fan loves a little more, right? Well, to answer this burning question, you need to answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether you love BTS' Suga or Yoonie! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

You can take the quiz below:

