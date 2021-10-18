Answer some random questions and we will tell you whether you are a fan of BTS' V or Taetae

We just want to state it loud and proud that we absolutely love Taehyung in every avatar of his! It is no secret that BTS' duality is almost shocking considering how they can look like absolute greek gods ascended from heavenly skies when performing on stage to adorable, dorky boys in their 20s in their free time. Honestly, it is mind-boggling!

Kim Taehyung, BTS' vocalist, performer, art connoisseur and fashionista is also known by his stage name V (for victory) and also by his adorable nickname taetae, what his family, friends and ARMY call him as well. Of course, ARMY loves both sides of him equally and are in awe of his amazing duality.

However, there is one side of Taehyung every fan loves a little more, right? Well, to answer this burning question, you need to answer a few random questions and we will reveal whether you love BTS' V or Taetae! Sounds easy and fun? Well, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

