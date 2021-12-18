Answer some random questions and we'll reveal which BTS member's Instagram account you will hack into

It has been roughly ten days since BTS members debuted their personal Instagram accounts and we cannot get enough of it already. ARMYs went ballistic and soon enough each BTS member crossed 10 million Instagram followers on Instagram within 24 hours itself.

It is obvious to everyone that BTS members are enjoying their time on Instagram. Members are posting content, their song recommendations, pictures from their vacation, recreation, fashion outfits and of course funny memes. It is also amazing to see how each BTS member's Instagram account is a reflection of their true personality, we are absolutely loving it!

But, how would you like it if you can hack into your favourite BTS member's Instagram account? Well, answer some of our fun questions and we will reveal which BTS member's Instagram account you will hack into, hypothetically of course! Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

