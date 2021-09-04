Answer some random questions & we will tell you if BTS' J-Hope or BLACKPINK's Lisa will be your dance mentor

Happy Teacher's Day, well almost! September 5 is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day' in India. It is a day when we honour our teachers, mentors and gurus and thank them for their continued guidance and support in helping us shape to become who we are and strive to become better versions of ourselves in the future.

It is no doubt that BLACKPINK's Lisa and BTS' J-Hope are two of the best dancers in the K-pop industry! Not just that, they are also two of the coolest dance mentors we can think of. J-Hope has been given the title of 'Dance Leader' by his bandmates and he ensures that all of BTS' stage performances are to perfection and every member gets his steps right. On the other hand, Lisa was appointed as the dance mentor for potential contestants on the Chinese girl group elimination show 'Youth With You'. The contestants and the audiences were in awe of Lisa's amazing dancing talent and cool mentoring skills. Both Lisa and J-hope are terrific dancers and take their 'teaching' job very seriously!

However, have you wondered, which of the two K-pop idols would be your dance mentor? Would it be BLACKPINK's Lisa or BTS' J-Hope? Well, don't worry, we have you covered. Answer a few questions and we will reveal who will be your cool dance mentor! Sounds easy? Well, take the quiz below.

You can take the quiz below:

