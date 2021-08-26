Answer some random questions & we will tell you whether you should watch 'D.P' or 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

It has been a long time since we have had exciting new releases in K-drama land! This weekend looks fun, exciting and promising as two new mega K-dramas are all set to premiere this weekend. On August 27, Jung Hae In's much-awaited military-action drama 'D.P.' is all set to release and on August 28, 'dimpled pair' Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's sparkling seaside romance drama 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is all set to win our hearts.

For those unversed, 'D.P.' is based on the eponymous webtoon ‘D.P: Dog Days’ by Kim Bo Tong. The story revolves around a man named Ahn Jun Ho (Jung Hae In) as he takes on the complicated job of being a D.P., also known as Deserter Pursuit, during his mandatory military service. He is joined by Ho Yeol (Goo Kyo Hwan) who is his senior in the army. Both are designated the job of finding at least 10 deserters who have run away from their military service in their course of the job.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is a romance-comedy drama starring Shin Min Ah as Yoon Hye Jin, a dentist who moves from Seoul to the seaside village of Gongjin, and Kim Seon Ho as Hong Doo Shik, an odd-job expert who helps everyone around town and how an unlikely romance blossoms between them.

But which drama should you watch first! Is it Jung Hae In's 'D.P.' or Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'? Well, answer a few tough questions and we will reveal which K-drama you should watch this weekend! Sounds, easy? Take the quiz below.

Take the quiz here:

