Answer some random questions & we will tell you whether you should watch 'Snowdrop' or 'Bad and Crazy'

It's officially December when you know some of the best, most-awaited K-dramas are premiering this weekend! Yes, you read it right! 'Squid Game' star Wi Ha Joon and Lee Dong Wook starrer 'Bad and Crazy' is premiering on December 17 on tvN and iQiYi. BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae In starrer 'Snowdrop' is premiering on December 18 on JTBC and Disney Plus.

To give our readers a little summary of the dramas - 'Snowdrop' is helmed by the director and writer of JTBC’s smash hit 'SKY Castle,' is set in Seoul in 1987. The drama will tell the love story of Su Ho (Jung Hae In), a student at a prestigious university who suddenly rushes into a women’s university dorm covered in blood one day, and Young Ro (Jisoo), a student at the women’s university who hides him and takes care of his wounds even while facing danger under close surveillance.

On the other hand, 'Bad and Crazy' is a new redemption drama about the events that unfold when two unlikely heroes come together. Lee Dong Wook will be essaying the role of the 'bad guy' Ryu Soo Yeol, while Wi Ha Joon will star as the 'crazy guy' K, who is exceedingly passionate about justice.

Are you confused about which drama to watch this weekend? Well, don't worry we have you covered! Answer some questions and we will reveal which drama to watch this weekend. Sounds easy and fun? Take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

