Answer some random questions & we will tell you whether you should watch 'Squid Game' or 'Yumi's Cells'

The weekend is almost here and so is our weekend dose of K-dramas! Imagine this: It is a lazy Sunday afternoon and you are watching your favourite K-drama with some tasty ramyeon and kimchi to go with it. Isn't this the perfect scenario we crave, literally and figuratively! Today, September 17, two major K-dramas are all set to debut on our screens. Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer 'Yumi's Cells' and Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo starrer 'Squid Game'.

'Yumi's Cells' is based on the superhit webtoon of the same name, with the story revolving around an employee called Yumi and the different cells in her brain that control her emotions, feelings and actions. 'Yumi's Cells' stars Kim Go Eun, SHINee's Minho, GOT7's Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Yoo Bi and Park Ji Hyun. On the other hand, 'Squid Game' starring Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo revolves around 456 contestants, all under huge debts fighting against each other to win an enormous amount of money, that is 45.6 Billion KRW (USD 40 Million). But the consequence of losing is dying. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as friends who have known each other for all their lives and are now ready to push all limits to win the game.

Now, which drama should you be tuning into this weekend? Well, answer a few questions and we will tell you whether you should watch Kim Go Eun and Ahn Bo Hyun starrer 'Yumi's Cells' or the Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo starrer 'Squid Game'! Sounds fun? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Netflix reveals intense teaser for upcoming drama ‘Squid Game’

Which K-drama should you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.