Answer some random questions & we will tell you which Kim Jung Hyun character you are

Are you King Cheoljong or Gu Seung Jun? Find out now!

Happy Birthday, Kim Jung Hyun! The talented and charming actor turns 31 years today (32 years in Korean age). Kim Jung Hyun was born in Busan and majored in acting at the Korea National University of Arts. Kim Jung Hyun made his big-screen debut in the film Overman, which premiered at the 2015 Busan International Film Festival. This earned him Best New Actor nominations at 25th Buil Film Awards and 22nd Chunsa Film Art Awards. He ventured into television with Jealousy Incarnate or Don't Dare to Dream, where he played Gong Hyo Jin's younger brother, who is always protective of his noona.

Thereafter, the actor went on to headline many films and TV series. Some notable works of his include Welcome to Waikiki S1, where he played the cynical but kind-hearted, movie director Kang Dong Gu, who runs a guesthouse as extra income. Another series that bought him to the limelight was Crash Landing On You, where he played the role of Gu Seung Jun, a charming, but good at heart con man who falls in love with a North Korean woman. Kim Jung Hyun's portrayal of Gu Seung Jun and the series' popularity catapulted him to stardom and landed him his biggest success to date, Mr Queen! Kim Jung Hyun plays the just and moral monarch, King Cheoljong in Mr Queen.

A talented and versatile actor, Kim Jung Hyun has wowed us with amazing performances over the years. But, have you ever wondered which Kim Jung Hyun character resembles you the most? Well, here's what we got for you. We have curated a simple quiz, all you have to do is answer some questions and find out which Kim Jung Hyun character is closest to your personality? Sounds simple? Then take the quiz now.

You can take the quiz below:

ALSO READ: Like The First Snow: Kim Jung Hyun has a surprise gift for Mr Queen fans; To sing for drama's OST

Which Kim Jung Hyun character you got? Share your answers with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×