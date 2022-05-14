Debuting in January 2014, boy group GOT7 comprises seven members: JAY B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom. Debuting under JYP Entertainment, the group’s debut EP ‘Got It?’ reached number one on Billboard’s World Albums Chart, and peaked at number two on the Gaon Album Chart.

In November 2020, GOT7 released their fourth studio album, ‘Breath of Love: Last Piece’, under JYP Entertainment, along with its pre-release single ‘Breath’ and lead single ‘Last Piece’. Shortly after their departure from the agency in January 2021, GOT7 released a track called ‘ENCORE’. Following ‘ENCORE’, GOT7 will be returning soon with their self-titled mini album on May 23, along with its title track, ‘NANANA’.

While we await the group’s highly anticipated return, we’ve put together a fun way for your to find out if GOT7 vibes with your idea of a weekend getaway. Answer some simple questions, and we’ll reveal if GOT7 would join you on a fun weekend trip!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ‘Again My Life’ soars to new personal best ratings; ‘Tomorrow’ & ‘Shooting Stars’ see dips