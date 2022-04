Answer some simple questions & we’ll reveal which BTS B-side track you’d get to direct a music video for

Akin to a household name today, BTS has been receiving a lot of love for their music, especially their lyrics. In February 2022, BTS became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively (2020, 2021).

The two-time GRAMMY-nominated group originally debuted as a hip hop group with their single album ‘2 Cool 4 Skool’ and then diversified into a much wider range of genres. BTS’ 2016 studio album, ‘Wings’ became their first to record one million sales in South Korea, and they are the best-selling artist in the country’s history at present, having sold over 32 million albums on the Gaon Music Chart.

Apart from their electric title tracks, BTS’ B-Side tracks are much-loved gems as well. Which of the group’s B-Side tracks do you think deserves a music video? Take this fun quiz to find out which song you’d get to direct an MV for!

Take the quiz, below:

