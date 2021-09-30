Answer some tough questions & we will reveal which BTS member will star in the next season of 'Squid Game'

You are living under a giant virtual rock if you have no idea what Netflix's smash hit series 'Squid Game' is all about! For those unversed, allow us to give you a brief summary of the drama! 'Squid Game' is a survival drama television series which is written and directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. It tells the story of a group of 456 people who are invited to risk their lives in a mysterious survival game with a ₩ 45.6 billion prize. The drama stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Oh Yeong Su, Wi Ha Joon, Jung Ho Yeon, Heo Sung Tae, Anupam Tripathi and Kim Joo Ryoung in important roles.

‘Squid Game’ has become the talk of the town as it continues to rank high in multiple regions, going so far as grabbing the number 1 spot on the US Netflix for 2 days straight, a first for any Korean show. The cast of Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ho Yeon have all become new fan favourites. It is on its way to becoming Netflix's most-streamed drama, dethroning the fan favourite 'Bridgerton'!

Since the time 'Squid Game' gained popularity, ARMYs have joked that the PD was probably inspired by 'RUN BTS' and all the crazy games the members play for "survival"! Well, ARMYs, we have a task for you. Answer some crazy questions and we will reveal which BTS member will survive the second season of 'Squid Game'! Sounds fun and exciting? Well, what are you waiting for! Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ caught up in pop up demolition, phone number and bank account leak controversies

What are your quiz results? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.