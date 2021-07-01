Answer some tough questions & we will reveal which Song Kang character is your ideal type

Love Alarm's Hwang Sun Oh or Nevertheless' Park Jae Eon, which Song Kang character is your ideal type! Take the quiz.

One of the most talented, handsome and versatile actors in the Korean entertainment industry is certainly Song Kang! Song made his acting debut with a supporting role in the 2017 romantic comedy television series The Liar and His Lover. The same year, he was cast in the family drama Man in the Kitchen. However, it was the Netflix original series, Love Alarm that catapulted him to stardom.

Song Kang played Hwang Sun Oh, the most popular boy in school who falls for his friend's crush, Kim Jo Jo. Hwang Sun Oh is a bit brat-like, who likes to have his way, and it was amazing to see him grow into a more mature man. Since the success of Love Alarm, Song Kang has played some diverse characters like a ballerino in Navillera and a troubled young adult in Sweet Home. He returned to the rom-com genre with Nevertheless opposite Han So Hee.

Song Kang plays Park Jae Eon, a smooth talker casanova, who would rather flirt than commit to someone. Park Jae Eon takes a special liking to Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) and the two find themselves falling in love, battling trust and insecurity between them. But have you wondered which Song Kang character is your ideal type? Is it the brat-like Hwang Sun Oh or the smooth operator Park Jae Eon. Well, answer a few tough questions and we will reveal which Song Kang character is your ideal type! Sounds good? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Where can you watch Nevertheless? Nevertheless is a romance drama starring Song Kang and Han So Hee in lead roles. The drama airs every Saturday on JTBC and Netflix at 11 pm KST.

