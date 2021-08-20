Answer some tough questions & we'll reveal what would your role be in a K pop group

Admit it, we have all visualised ourselves in our favourite K-pop, performing alongside our favourite members in concerts! It is no secret that K-pop idols train hard for a long time (months and years), put in insane amounts of hard work and dedication to even get the chance to debut as an idol before making it big!

A K-pop group has certain fixed positions in a group - group's leader, the oldest member of the group (Hyung or Eonni), maknae or the youngest member of the group, visual or the most good-looking member of the group, centre or the star performer of the group, main dancer/vocalist or rapper - who specialises in his/her area of expertise. A particular idol can don multiple roles as well!

But, have you wondered what would your role be in a K-pop group? Will you be the reliable leader or the adorable maknae, the visual of the group or the group's main performer? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal what role suits you the best! Sounds, easy? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: RM vs. V or Jin vs. Suga: Which BTS members would be your main and second leads in a Kdrama? Take QUIZ

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.