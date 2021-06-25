Answer some tough questions & we'll reveal which Butter remix you vibe the best with

Which Butter remix is your jam? Find out for yourself, take the quiz now.

Just like Butter, BTS smoothly glided their way into our hearts and lives! Butter premiered on May 21 and smashed records, left right and centre! Just 13 minutes into its release, the power of their fandom ARMY came forth, when the world saw Butter crossing 10 million views. Later in the day, they broke two more records, the biggest YouTube premiere record and the fastest MV to reach 100 million views.

Over the next couple of weeks, BTS dropped three super-cool remix versions of Butter - 'Hotter,' 'Sweeter' and 'Cooler' versions, getting better each time! Butter also achieved Billboard history as it maintains its number position on Billboard for four weeks straight, becoming the first Asian Act to spend four weeks at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! Butter was BTS' way to re-energise the world with their unique charms and talent, and it has certainly paid off! But, have you wondered which BTS remix version you vibe with the best? Is it 'Hotter', 'Sweeter' or 'Cooler'? Well, don't worry we have you covered. Answer a few tough questions and we will reveal which remix version is your ultimate jam!

Meanwhile, BTS members have been dropping cool 'Photobooth teaser versions for Butter's upcoming special album. Butter's special album will feature a new track titled, Permission to Dance. The special album will release on July 9 aka ARMY Day via Weverse.

When is Butter special album releasing? Butter special album will be releasing on July 9 at 9:30 am IST.

Credits :HYBE

