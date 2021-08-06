Answer some tough questions & we'll reveal which K Pop 'Olympic' sport you ace at

The world is glued to the ongoing Olympic Games held in Tokyo right now and it is every bit exhilarating, exactly like how a world-class tournament should be. While we are excited to watch our favourite athletes compete in the Olympics, K-pop stan Twitter launched a discussion on 'What feels like an Olympic sport, but isn't?'

K-pop fans are some of the most dedicated and passionate fans in the world. But, some things require skill, talent, and hard work to do and being a K-Pop fan is certainly not for the weak! Because there are things that are fan-equivalent for Olympic sports and only a true K-pop fan can achieve. To name a few K-Pop 'Olympic' sports - booking concert tickets and securing the best seats, buying K-pop merch, attending a fan sign, a good ole game of rock, paper and scissors, being Jungkook's cameraman in RUN BTS and watching your favourite idol's V live LIVE!

But, have you wondered which K-pop 'Olympic' sport do you excel in? Well, answer a few questions and we will reveal which K-Pop 'Olympic' sport do you excel in! Sounds, fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

