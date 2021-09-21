Answer some trivia about Chuseok and we will reveal which K Pop group you will celebrate the festival with

Happy Chuseok everyone! Chuseok, Korean Thanksgiving Day, is one of the biggest and most important holidays in Korea. Family members come together to share delicious food and heart-warming stories and to thank their ancestors. In 2021, the day of Chuseok falls on September 21. As the day before and the day after are also part of the holiday, this year’s holiday period is from September 18 to September 22, including the weekend.

On this day, a full harvest moon appeared in the sky and families gathered to enjoy time together and give thanks to their ancestors for the plentiful harvest. This three-day festival is always celebrated with gusto in the village homes with large families, steaming hot piles of food, beautiful music and traditional yet poised dances.

As K-Pop fans, we always see our favourite idols like BTS, SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK, IU, etc send in a video message for Chuseok. But, have you wondered which K-pop group you will celebrate Chuseok with? Well, answer some tough trivia questions and we will reveal which K-pop group you will celebrate Chuseok with? Sounds fun? Take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

