Answer some trivia questions about ITZY and we’ll reveal which member is your true bias

ITZY is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment, consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. The group debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album, ‘It'z Different’. The group's accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; making them the first K-pop girl group to achieve a ‘Rookie Grand Slam’.

ITZY released their fourth EP ‘Guess Who’ and its lead single ‘In the Morning’. The EP charted on the Billboard 200 at number 148, making it their first appearance on the list. The English version of ‘Mafia In the Morning’ was released on May 14.On September 24, ITZY released their first studio album ‘Crazy in Love’ and its lead single ‘Loco’. On October 5, the studio album debuted at number 11 on the Billboard 200, a new record from their previous release. On February 10, it was reported by Billboard that Republic Records and JYP Entertainment had added Itzy to their strategic partnership which initially only included TWICE.

