Answer some trivia questions and we will reveal what kind of acting role Taehyung will play in the future

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is a multi-talented king! Singer, songwriter, fashionista, visual, King of Selling Out items and ARMY's beloved darling, Taehyung dons many hats! It is almost as if he has a Midas-touch! In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Taehyung dished on the possibility of returning as an actor, after his last outing, Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth proved to be a mammoth success!

Taehyung revealed that it is something that he definitely intends to do after he turns 30. Taehyung's revelation sent ARMY into a frenzy as fans couldn't contain their excitement at the possibility of watching Taehyung as an actor on the screen again. Since BTS' meteoric rise and Taehyung's formidable acting skills, many producers have made love calls to Taehyung, hoping to cast him in a drama production but to no avail. We wonder what kind of role will Taehyung pick, will he play a righteous prince in a Sageuk drama or an intelligent prosecutor in a courtroom drama?

Well, put all your worries to rest, because we have something interesting planned. We have devised a quiz with some trivia questions about Taehyung. All you have to do is answer these questions and we will reveal what kind of acting role Taehyung will play in the future. Sounds simple? Well, take the quiz below.

Meanwhile, their upcoming single ‘Butter’ releases on May 21 at 9:30 am IST.

