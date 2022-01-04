Answer some trivia questions & we'll reveal whether you're a true ARMY or not

Happy Trivia Day! Trivia means lesser-known or unknown facts about a certain thing, person, place, country or culture. A trivia quiz can be used to put your knowledge to the test and used as an ice-breaker in social settings as well.

Now, it is no secret that the world is a fan of BTS! But everyone is a different kind of fan. Some are casual listeners, some are fans of only certain members, some are new fans and some are hardcore ARMY! For those unversed, ARMY stands for Adorable Representative MC For Youth and are BTS' official fandom's name.

Answer some trivia questions about BTS and we will reveal what kind of an ARMY you are. Whether you are a Fetus (baby) ARMY, Newbie ARMY or True-blue ARMY or not. Sounds easy and fun, take the quiz and find out.

Take the quiz below:

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Butter, SEVENTEEN’s Attacca, NCT Dream’s Hot Sauce & more: Here are Gaon’s Top Selling Albums of 2021

What are your quiz results? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: