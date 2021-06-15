Answer some true & false questions and we will reveal what kind of vlog Lee Min Ho should film next

Want to know what kind of vlog Lee Min Ho should film next? Take the quiz now.

Actor, Singer, Superstar and Hallyu Heartthrob are just a few words to describe the enigma that is Lee Min Ho! Lee Min Ho is one of the biggest names in the Korean entertainment industry and has amassed a massive fan-following over the years. However, that was not the case always. Lee Min Ho began his career on a humble note with modelling and small acting projects. However, it was the tremendous success of Boys Over Flowers that changed the game for him!

Over the years, Lee Min Ho has worked on some amazing projects from The Heirs to The King Eternal Monarch and films like Gangnam 1970, that cemented his position as a bankable star. However, he wasn't going to stop at just that. On October 30, 2020, Lee Min Ho officially launched his YouTube channel called Leeminhofilm! The talented and charismatic actor wowed the audiences with amazing original content, a collaboration with Lee Seung Gi and a picturesque vlog of Canada where he filmed Pachinko! However, fans want to see and learn more about Lee Min Ho, through his vlog. But, how? Well, it is simple. All you have to do is answer some true versus false questions about Lee Min Ho and we will reveal what kind of vlog Lee Min Ho should film next!

Take the quiz below:

In an interview with GQ Korea, Lee Min Ho revealed that he edits his own vlogs. He also revealed that he wants to grow and expand his vlog more and reach out to as many fans as possible via his vlog! Lee Min Ho's next drama Pachinko, Apple TV+ series' first Korean crime-thriller series will drop sometime this year or early next year. Lee Min Ho will be playing the role of Hansu in the drama and it is revealed to be his most ambitious drama to date.

