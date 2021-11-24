Answer some true & false questions and we'll reveal which 'School' series you should watch right now

"Welcome to the School...We are all Beautiful In our own way. We know we are Born superstars" these lyrics from 'School 2013' by 4minute still resonates as strongly as they did when it was originally released. KBS' beloved 'School' series is back with 'School 2021' starring WEi's Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun and Hwang Bo Reum Byeol.

The coming of age story revolves around a group of 18-year-old students, their dreams, aspirations, expectations, friendship, romances and school life as they stand on the cusp of teenage life and adulthood, having to choose between their dreams or preparing for college entrance exams.

But do you want to know which 'School' series you should watch? Well, answer a few trivia questions and we will reveal which 'School edition you should binge-watch right now! Sounds easy and fun? What are you waiting for? Take the quiz now!

Take the quiz below:

