Answer some True or False questions & we will tell you which The King: Eternal Monarch character you are

Happy belated Anniversary, The King: Eternal Monarch! The dazzling drama won premiered a year ago on April 17, 2020, with much fanfare and delirious excitement amongst fans! This charming fantasy-romance drama was penned by Korea's star screenwriter Kim Eun Suk. Kim Eun Suk is known for writing dramas like Secret Garden (2010), A Gentleman's Dignity (2012), The Heirs (2013), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016–2017), Mr. Sunshine and finally, The King: Eternal Monarch.

The King: Eternal Monarch follows the story of Lee Gon (Lee Min-Ho) who finds himself orphaned at the tender age of eight. His uncle brutally murders his father and flees the Kingdom of Corea. Lee Gon vows to take revenge. The prince grows up to be a handsome, charming and dignified monarch of the Kingdom of Corea, an alternate universe where The Republic of Korea is actually a kingdom ruled by a reigning monarch!

Lee Gon discovers the alternate universe of Korea, where he meets officer Jung Tae Eul(Kim Go Eun) a fiery detective! Lee Gon is convinced that Tae Eul is his soulmate. Lee Gon and Jung Tae Eul join hands to stop Lee Gon's evil uncle, Lee Rim from bringing his evil plans to fruition and closing the gate between Corea and Korea forever! The King: Eternal Monarch opened to a thunderous response from fans across the world. The series remained in Netflix's top 10 throughout its runtime.

Credits :Netflix Korea

