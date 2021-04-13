Answer some True or False questions & we will tell you which Vincenzo character you are

Are you the man himself Vincenzo Cassano or Babel's head Jang Jun Woo Find out now.

It has been a while since we have had a slick action-thriller on our screens and Vincenzo is that! Song Joong Ki's comeback show is one of the highest-rated Korean dramas currently! Vincenzo stars Song Joong Ki as Vincenzo Cassano an Italian man of Korean descent who is a lawyer and mafia consigliere. He meets the hot-headed and impulsive Hong Cha Young, played by Jeon Yeo Bin and together they team up to take down the mighty and corrupt Babel group of Korea.

The show also stars Kwak Dong Yeon as Jang Han Seo, the 'acting head' of Babel Group. His villainous performance has been earning rave reviews from fans. The handsome and talented Ok Taecyeon plays Babel's corrupt head Jang Jun Woo. He literally managed to hoodwink audiences with his sweet and innocent act, but fans were surprised to know that he is the actual villain of the show!

The first episode was set in Italy, but do you know the cast & crew never went to Italy to shoot! The entire set up was created in South Korea! Isn't it amazing? We really like Vincenzo's Italian lineage as much as we love his Korean lineage. Answer some true and false questions about Italy and we will reveal which Vincenzo character you are. Sounds simple? Take the quiz now!

