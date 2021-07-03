Answer some true or false questions & we'll make some plot predictions for The Penthouse 3

How do you think the series will end? Take the quiz now.

Can you believe we are almost halfway through the third and the final season of The Penthouse: War in Life? The Penthouse: War in Life series is a makjang (long format drama) that first premiered on October 26, 2020, on SBS Drama. The drama is penned by star writer Kim Soon Ok and stars Lee Ji Ah, Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Um Ki Joon, Yoon Jong Hoon, and Park Eun Seok in lead roles.

The Penthouse series follows the story of the rich residents of The Hera Palace who will do anything to obtain wealth, power and status in society. The series is particularly narrated through the eyes of its three female protagonists - prima donna Cheon Seo Jin played by Kim So Yeon, Oh Yoon Hee played by Eugene and the kindhearted Shim Su Ryeon portrayed by Lee Ji Ah. The series is the most popular drama in Korea, raking in amazing ratings throughout its run, topping every popularity list possible!

The Penthouse is known for its mind-boggling twists and turns and the ability to keep audiences to the edge of their seats, and this new season has been a wild ride so far! But have you wondered what might happen next? How will the series end? Don't worry we have the answers to your rhetorical questions! Answer some true and false questions and we will make some crazy plot predictions for The Penthouse 3! Sounds fun, take the quiz now.

Take the quiz below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse 3 Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama List in 1st week of airing; Park Bo Young dominates Actor rankings

What did you get? Share your quiz results with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

When does The Penthouse 3 air? The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

Credits :SBS Drama

Share your comment ×