Answer some TXT trivia and we'll reveal which TXT member will launch his Instagram account

MOAs, what an amazing surprise we received yesterday, didn't we! The group's oldest member Yeonjun debuted his personal Instagram account yesterday. He shared one photo of himself with the caption, 'Hi.' The only account he is following so far is the official TXT Instagram account. Yeonjun is now the first member of TXT to have his own Instagram account and currently has 3.5 million followers.

Yeonjun's username is an interesting wordplay on his name 'Yeonjun' as 'Yawnzzn'! It is also interesting to note that TXT's oldest member debuted his Instagram account, exactly one month after BTS members launched their personal Instagram accounts on December 6! MOAs are suspecting that Taehyun could be the next member to launch his Instagram account.

Well, do you want to know which TXT member will debut his solo Instagram account next? Well, answer some TXT trivia quiz questions and we will reveal which member will debut his solo Instagram account next. Is it Taehyun as per popular predictions or some other member? Take the quiz below and find out.

Take the quiz below:

