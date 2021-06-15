Answer some weird questions and we’ll reveal which BTS member would be your prank partner!

Time to see which BTS member you’ll end up pranking people with!

BTS, the global superstars, the history-making artists, the firsts of many record-makes in the K-Pop industry. All of these are just one side of them. The other side of BTS is the pranks, the betrayals, the nonsensical conversations, the goof ups. When it comes to ARMY, they love each aspect of the septet. They can be sporting chic Gucci suits at throwing elegance at the red carpet and dance funnily while laughing loudly in the after-party VLive and their fans will love them equally!

Now that their variety show Run BTS is back, we have created a quiz for you to see which BTS member would team up with you to prank others! Even though in an alternate universe, fans can dream about having some fun with their idols, right? That’s the only reason we have this quiz for you! So if you love pulling pranks (and even if you don’t), as long as you like BTS, this is an almost perfect way to end your day!

BTS recently released their second all-English song ‘Butter’ and it has achieved so many incredible feats, it would take us a whole other 2000 word feature to include everything. Maybe even more than that! They recently celebrated their eight debut anniversary called Muster: SOWOOZOO and showed ARMY pretty incredible performances! Currently, there are speculations that the group’s next release is titled ‘Permission to Dance’, which will mark their supposed comeback on July 9, 2021.

