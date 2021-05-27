Answer True or False for random situations and we’ll reveal which BTS member your personality matches with!

Time to take a fun BTS quiz!

Opposites attract, is what people say. And they do, but there’s always at least one common thing between them. Friends and even soulmates have plenty of things in common, and that’s why they can go around being their real selves! If presented with similar situations, we’re sure at least two of your friends would select the same option! Matching personalities and behaviours with your friends is the best thing ever.

What if your personality matches one of the BTS members and they’re your long lost friends? Well, we’ve had long lost siblings and lovers, so why can’t we have friends too? Watching countless hours of Run BTS, In The Soop, documentaries and VLives, many ARMYs already know the personality of each member by-heart. They know what a certain member in a certain situation would do. Who is the life of the party? Who’s the introvert who would first, never come to a party, but if they do, will just sit in a corner in their own world? Who’s the one who doesn’t mind embarrassing himself? Well, you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

Let’s see which BTS member’s personality will match yours! Just answer these below given random questions and you’re good to go!

So, which member did you get? Share your long lost BTS BFF in the comments below!

