Answer yes or no to find out if Jessi & TXT’s Soobin, Yeonjun would welcome you to join their squad

Fans of rapper Jessi and the boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER know that the soloist and the two oldest members of the group formed a special bond back in August 2021, during the group’s appearance on Jessi’s interview show, ‘Jessi’s Showterview’. A segment on the show lead to the term ‘Watermelon Squad’ being coined after Jessi and Soobin tried to act out the word ‘watermelon’ to Yeonjun, whose adorable and flustered reaction went viral.

Last week, the trio was reunited when Jessi shared a reel on her Instagram account with Yeonjun and Soobin taking on the ‘ZOOM’ challenge, that had kicked off on the release of Jessi’s recent comeback with the catchy track of the same name. Jessi captioned the hilarious video with the words ‘When your lil bros try to take your spotlight…”, along with the hashtag “watermelonsquad”, leading to the word “watermelon” trending on Twitter as fans excitedly discussed the reunion.

Have you ever wanted to be a part of the ‘Watermelon Squad’? Take this fun quiz to find out if you have what it takes!

Take the quiz, below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WINNER meets Bollywood: Jinu & Mino dance to Falguni Pathak’s ‘Chudi’; Indian tour in the making?