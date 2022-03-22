Answer Yes or No to some questions and we’ll guess which BTS member your personality matches with

There are always some quirks in common between two friends that just help them click. It could be the smallest of things - a shared love for stocking up on books that you’ll get around to reading sometime, a flavour of ice cream that everyone but the two of you seems to hate, or the same guilty pleasures.

With seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, BTS debuted in 2013, and recently became the only act to top IFPI’s Global Recording Artists of the Year ranking for two years consecutively. Earlier this month, it was confirmed that the two-time GRAMMY-nominated group will be performing at this year’s 64th GRAMMY Awards as well.

The group’s fans know that BTS is truly a close-knit group of best friends, always up for a fun time together. The members are highly individualistic, and yet, all have some small, endearing things in common - aside from their shared love for music, performing, and of course, ARMY!

Have you always wondered which BTS member could be your long-lost best friend? Answer yes or no to some random situations and we’ll guess which BTS member you would get along with the most!

Take the quiz, below:

