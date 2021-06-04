  1. Home
Anthony Mackie says he was unsure and 'feared' getting into Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie spoke about his hesitance on coming on board for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and how it changed in a recent interview.
Anthony Mackie reveals he feared getting into The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Anthony Mackie questioned coming on board for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
While Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier received a lot of love from fans, actor Anthony Mackie recently revealed that he was hesitant about the project. After winning praises for fabulously playing Sam Wilson aka the new Captain America in the series, Mackie opened up about the "fear" he felt while coming on board for the show and how it changed after he saw Sam's journey take an unexpected turn.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackie revealed that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was one of his first Marvel projects that he questioned. Revealing his hesitance about it, Anthony said, "I had a lot of fear going into it. It was one of the first things about Marvel that I've been a part of that I've questioned, and I wasn't really sure that I actually wanted to do it."

Much to not only Mackie's surprise but also for fans, the show went way beyond its comic book genre as it made potent commentary on real issues such as racism among others through characters of Sam Wilson as well as the story of Black Super-Soldier Isaiah Bradley.

Adding that his perspective completely changed after the show, Mackie told THR, "What Malcolm [Spellman] and Kari [Skogland] were able to do with this character, with this show, and actually with the Marvel Universe, has changed my entire perspective on what Sam can be."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected to return for another season as hinted by Marvel though no official announcement has been made. 

ALSO READ: Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Brie Larson, Zoe Saldana & more assemble for Avengers Campus opening at Disney Park

