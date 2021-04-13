Antidote MV: Kang Daniel's passionate pursuit towards his Antidote is powerful & positive

Kang Daniel drops the title track Antidote from his latest album Yellow. Read on to find out.

Finally, Antidote is here! Kang Daniel's much-awaited comeback Yellow and its lead title track, Antidote is here. Yellow is the third album in Kang Daniel's colour trilogy after Cyan and Magenta. The mini-album consists of five songs, including Kang Daniel’s previously released single Paranoia and the new title track Antidote. The other tracks include Digital, Misunderstood feat Omega Sapien and Save U feat Wonstein. Kang Daniel participated in writing lyrics for all the songs in his upcoming album Yellow.

Previously, Kang Daniel had mentioned that he intends to make use of his music to convey his inner feelings and he is doing that with Antidote. Antidote means a cure to a poison. Here, Antidote metaphorically stands for a remedy against negativity that plagues through your mind and heart. There are instances where we can see Kang Daniel locked in a box, looking petrified as frenzied people are seen shoving the camera in his face. A brilliant carry-forward from his previous album Paranoia. Antidote combines alternative R&B and rock elements and emphasizes on Kang Daniel's sharp, yet stunning vocals.

You can check out the music video here:

Meanwhile, Kang Daniel's agency has created a dedicated app called 'KANGDANIEL' application, where Danity, Kang Daniel's official fandom can communicate with him and keep themselves abreast with his current schedule and upcoming plans. Currently, it is available in English and Korean but soon the label plans on making it available in Chinese and Japanese too. Kang Daniel is the first solo artist to launch an app dedicated to his fandom. Nice.

