Anurag Kashyap hails Abhishek Banerjee for his Bollywood journey from Rang De Basanti to Paatal Lok

As Paatal Lok is winning million of hearts, Anurag Kashyap can’t stop praising Abhishek Bannerjee’s performance in the crime thriller.

Abhishek Banerjee is one of the actor’s in the showbiz world who doesn’t need any introduction now. The actor has come a long way in the industry and is currently basking in the success of his recently released show Paatal Lok. Abhishek was seen playing the role of lead antagonist Hathoda Tyagi in the crime thriller series and his menacing role and extraordinary performance has left the audience spellbound. The audience can’t stop hailing Abhishek as Paatal Lok is garnering rave reviews from the audience.

Interestingly, just like the audience, several celebrities have also lauded Paatal Lok and the amazing performances of the cast. Joining them was renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who has sung praises for Abhishek Banerjee for his journey of over 14 years. He retweeted a tweet which featured a still of Abhishek’s appearance in 2006 release Aamir Khan’s Rang De Basanti. He was seen as one of the students who came to audition for Bhagat Singh’s role in the movie. Anurag wrote, “This was in 2006. He grew up to become Hathoda Tyagi in 2020. No one could have guessed which station this train would halt at in 14 years.”

Take a look at Anurag Kashyap’s tweet about Abhishek Banerjee:

2006 में यह था । 2020 में बड़ा होके हथोड़ा त्यागी बना । १५ साल की इस यात्रा में गाड़ी किस किस स्टेशन ओर रुकी , किसी को पता भी नहीं होगा ।@nowitsabhi https://t.co/0AN5T1ZJrn — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 26, 2020

Interestingly, Abhishek has also worked as the casting director, screenwriter and casting director for Paatal Lok. For the uninitiated, Abhishek was also seen in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. He had played the role of Rajkummar’s friend who gets possessed by a ghost. Besides, he was also seen as Ayushmann Khurrana’s barber friend in Bala.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×