Anurag Kashyap introduces team behind Choked ahead of his upcoming film's release on Netflix
With web streaming platforms stepping up their game in terms of content during the lockdown, Netflix is all set to drop a brand new film on 5 June. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked starring Mirziya fame Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles has created quite the buzz on social media. The drama shines light upon truth, black money and power in the times of demonetisation. In a latest series of photos shared by Anurag Kashyap, the director has been giving his fans and followers a sneak peek of his Choked team.
Sharing a photo with the writer of Choked, Anurag revealed that the film's script took almost six years to finally get made. "Me and my bachchu. My fantastic writer, collaborator, pain in the a** @misterbistar . finally forgave me for taking six years to make the film on his script(counting the “Masterstroke” hand of God). There wouldn’t be CHOKED without him," Anurag wrote. In another post, he appreciated his 'handsome' executive producer. He also introduced his fans to the 'Boss Lady' on the sets of Choked and wrote, "The Boss lady .. nothing on the set moves without her say so. Not even me .. and you can’t not answer her question or dismiss her .. meet @zoparvin . She is the first AD . And the First runs the set."
Take a look at Anurag Kashyap's heartfelt posts for his team of Choked below:
The Boss lady .. nothing on the set moves without her say so. Not even me .. and you can’t not answer her question or dismiss her .. meet @zoparvin . She is the first AD . And the First runs the set. The second picture that you see has second unit director @badwelkar , the @misterbistar , script supervisor @mongashivang and @manojsteadicam . This was a great set all thanks to the boss lady and @kavanahalpara #Choked coming June 5th on @netflix_in
Wait a minute .. Wtf did we just shoot.. was it even in the script .. let me ask @misterbistar .. hello !! Did you just see what happened ? In a constant state of Wtf .. my script supervisor, DA, also the stand-in for the little boy @mongashivang pic by @khamkhaphotoartist #Choked June 5th on @netflix_in
The film also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande and Uday Nene among others. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is slated to premiere on June 5, 2020.