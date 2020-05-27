Anurag Kashyap introduces team behind Choked ahead of his upcoming film's release on Netflix

In a latest series of photos shared by Anurag Kashyap, the director has been giving his fans and followers a sneak peek of his Choked team. Check it out below.

With web streaming platforms stepping up their game in terms of content during the lockdown, Netflix is all set to drop a brand new film on 5 June. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Choked starring Mirziya fame Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles has created quite the buzz on social media. The drama shines light upon truth, black money and power in the times of demonetisation. In a latest series of photos shared by Anurag Kashyap, the director has been giving his fans and followers a sneak peek of his Choked team.

Sharing a photo with the writer of Choked, Anurag revealed that the film's script took almost six years to finally get made. "Me and my bachchu. My fantastic writer, collaborator, pain in the a** @misterbistar . finally forgave me for taking six years to make the film on his script(counting the “Masterstroke” hand of God). There wouldn’t be CHOKED without him," Anurag wrote. In another post, he appreciated his 'handsome' executive producer. He also introduced his fans to the 'Boss Lady' on the sets of Choked and wrote, "The Boss lady .. nothing on the set moves without her say so. Not even me .. and you can’t not answer her question or dismiss her .. meet @zoparvin . She is the first AD . And the First runs the set."

Take a look at Anurag Kashyap's heartfelt posts for his team of Choked below:

The film also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande and Uday Nene among others. Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is slated to premiere on June 5, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

