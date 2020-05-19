Anurag Kashyap shares the FIRST look of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai as he announces the premiere date; See Post

Anurag Kashyap unveiled the first look of his upcoming Netflix film, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. Here’s when it premieres on the streaming platform. Check it out.

One of the renowned filmmakers in Bollywood Anurag Kashyap is back and has just announced yet another suspense tale with Netflix titled Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Sharing the first look of the suspense tale, Anurag also announced the premiere date of the Netflix film. Starring Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew in the lead, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai comes from Anurag Kashyap after Ghost Stories and Sacred Games and the intense first look left fans excited about the new OTT film.

Taking to Instagram, Anurag shared the first look featuring Saiyami and Roshan. In the photo, we can see Saiyami as a regular housewife and behind her, we can see Roshan. However, the intense expression on their faces left fans intrigued. Anurag shared the first look and wrote, “Too little, and it'll leave you starving. Too much, and it'll choke you. What is it?#Choked premieres 5th June, only on Netflix.” The Netflix film will premiere on June 5, 2020. The story of the film revolves around Saiyami’s character, Sarita Pillai.

Sarita is a bank cashier who takes care of the entire family while her husband Sushant struggles to make it big in the world of music. Through Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Anurag delves into the world of greed and how money is the reason behind people trying to upend their lives. In a chat with Mid-Day Anurag revealed that Choked is extremely close to his heart. Anurag mentioned that Choked is the story of relationships and the balance between truth, power and money. He said, “It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life.”

Check out the first look of Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai:

Choked is all set to premiere on June 5, 2020, on Netflix and will mark the debut of Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in Hindi films. Both Sushant and Saiyami were thankful to Anurag for giving them a chance to be a part of the project. It also stars Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande, Uday Nene, Parthveer Shukla, Sanjay Bhatia, Aditya Kumar, and Milind Pathak.

