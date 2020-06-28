Anushka Sharma and team Bulbbul have a virtual party as they celebrate the film's success' See PHOTO

Anushka Sharma shared a photo on social media giving fans a glimpse into the virtual party that the team had for the success of Bulbbul. Check out the post and photo here.

Anushka Sharma backed film, Bulbbul has managed to create a wave of conversation about the way thriller is being made and also, how we project rather sensitive topics with a different kind of approach. Featuring the likes of Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Avinash Tiwary, and a few others, the movie has created a lot of buzz over the last couple of days and rightly so. The actress and the entire team has been lauded for creating such a beautiful film.

As the movie continues to receive a lot of love and appreciation for being the way it is, the team seems to have gotten together for a virtual success party and present is the entire team, or so to say. Anushka, Tripti and everyone else has smiling faces in a photo shared by the actress on her social media and rightly so. While shared the photo on Instagram, she wrote, "Virtual party" in the caption while tagging everyone else in the photo.

Check out Anushka Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the production house Clean Slate Films and more, Anushka recently said, "I have had a very interesting journey in Bollywood and I have tried to apply these important learnings from my experiences for my production company with (her brother) Karnesh. Right from my debut film, I worked really hard so that I could get a chance to collaborate with some of the best filmmakers of our country. My desire was to always try and work with the best writers and directors."